This retro gallery of photos from The Star's archives shows partygoers from over the years out at one of Sheffield's most iconic venues.
Today marks two years to the day since the team at The Leadmill announced they were facing eviction from their home in Leadmill Lane.
It's led to a turbulent few years while the team campaigns against their removal while a court case approaches this May.
We've had a look in our archives and found some classic photos ofsome of the legendary nights out held there over the years.
This retro photo gallery looks back at revellers enjoying nights out at The Leadmill over the years and includes some of the famous faces spotted there.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in these photos from The Star’s archives?
