Sheffield Retro: 14 fun-filled photos from nights out at The Leadmill in Sheffield over the years

The Leadmill has had some turbulent times in the past two years while fighting an eviction notice, but the party has been rocking for decades now.

Alastair Ulke
Published 31st Mar 2024, 06:00 BST

This retro gallery of photos from The Star's archives shows partygoers from over the years out at one of Sheffield's most iconic venues.

Today marks two years to the day since the team at The Leadmill announced they were facing eviction from their home in Leadmill Lane.

It's led to a turbulent few years while the team campaigns against their removal while a court case approaches this May.

We've had a look in our archives and found some classic photos ofsome of the legendary nights out held there over the years.

This retro photo gallery looks back at revellers enjoying nights out at The Leadmill over the years and includes some of the famous faces spotted there.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in these photos from The Star’s archives?

Partygoers at the Leadmill in 2005 - picture courtesy of the Leadmill

1. Having fun

Partygoers at the Leadmill in 2005 - picture courtesy of the Leadmill Photo: pics by Leadmill

Sarah and Ben at The Leadmill in June 2003

2. Sarah and Ben

Sarah and Ben at The Leadmill in June 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch

Southpaw band members, Anthony Hall, James Clifton, Keith Jones and Wayne Harrison, all from Sheffield, hang out at the Leadmill on Saturday, November 3, 2001

3. Southpaw

Southpaw band members, Anthony Hall, James Clifton, Keith Jones and Wayne Harrison, all from Sheffield, hang out at the Leadmill on Saturday, November 3, 2001 Photo: Toby Williams

England v Brazil - Disbelief at the Leadmill as England go out of the World Cup, June 21, 2002

4. Disbelief

England v Brazil - Disbelief at the Leadmill as England go out of the World Cup, June 21, 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal

