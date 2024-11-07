It’s not just seaside resorts which are celebrated on picture postcards, but popular city break destinations like Sheffield too.

These photos show some of the city’s sights, from landmark buildings and monuments to pretty parks, which featured on postcards sent during the 1960s and 70s.

They include the old Hole in the Road subway, the Goodwin fountain at the top of Fargate, Castle Market, and the King Edward VII memorial in Fitzalan Square.

At the peak of their popularity, according to The Postal Museum, more than 900 million postcards were delivered each year across Britain.

The advent of the internet and social media, among other factors, have contributed to their decline, but they remain a popular form of communication for many people.

All the photos featured in this retro gallery are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Which Sheffield landmarks would you include on a postcard of the city today?

Fargate Hillsborough Park, Fargate, Firth Park, and Balm Green Gardens at Barker's Pool all feature on this postcard from some time during the 1960s or 70s | Picture Sheffield

High Street traffic This postcard, bought in July 1965, shows High Street, Sheffield, from the Haymarket junction, with the Marples Hotel on the left | Picture Sheffield

Fitzalan Square This postcard, bought in June 1965, shows Fitzalan Square, Sheffield city centre, looking towards the junctions of Haymarket, High Street and Commercial Street. The Bell Hotel and the Classic Cinema are among the businesses pictured. | Picture Sheffield