Our daily retro features we bring you always prove popular with Star readers who enjoy a trip down memory lane, but this one is a bit different.
The photos featured are not of a particular theme this time, but a mix of images taken by Star photographers over the years, but with very limited details on the captions.
One was simply captioned ‘Fish eyes, 2009’, Christian’, showing a man holding up two fish in front of his face.
We’d love you to have a look through these 11 pictures to see of you recognise any faces or can shine a light on where they were taken, when and why.
They offer a fascinating step back in time.
