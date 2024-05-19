Our daily retro features we bring you always prove popular with Star readers who enjoy a trip down memory lane, but this one is a bit different.

The photos featured are not of a particular theme this time, but a mix of images taken by Star photographers over the years, but with very limited details on the captions.

One was simply captioned ‘Fish eyes, 2009’, Christian’, showing a man holding up two fish in front of his face.

We’d love you to have a look through these 11 pictures to see of you recognise any faces or can shine a light on where they were taken, when and why.

They offer a fascinating step back in time.

1 . "Alzheimer's tug of war, 1992" This appears to show a tug of war between regulars at The Union pub in Nether Edge and is dated to 1992. But it's the part that specifies 'Alzheimer's' in the original caption that distinguishes it. Maybe it was for charity?

2 . "Amsterdam 1972" This appears to show a school trip and the photo's original caption reads "Amsterdam 1972". Do you know what school this could be?

3 . "Brillcream, 1997" The original caption reads "Brillcream, 1997". It could be a school play? Do you recognise these faces?

4 . "Butler's Dining Rooms, December 1993" In Sheffield today there is Butlers Hotel and Butlers Balti - who knows if this picture is related to either from back in the day? Do you recognise these faces? The original photo caption simply reads "Butler's Dining Rooms, December 1993"