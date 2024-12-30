Sheffield pubs: 17 photos showing popular pubs of the 1960s which have been lost to history

These once popular Sheffield pubs pictured during the 1960s have all sadly been consigned to history.

But the memories created there and the friendships forged during nights out back then live on.

Many of the pubs pictured feature signs for Tetley’s, Stones and Wards, one has its own off-licence attached and another was for many years a famous music venue, where bands from the Clash to the Arctic Monkeys played.

Some of the pubs pictured have been demolished in the decades since these photos were taken, some have been converted into shops or other businesses, and others have been renamed and given a new lease of life.

How many of these watering holes did you drink at and is your favourite old boozer among those pictured in this retro photo gallery?

Ecclesall Road at the junction with Hanover Street in October 1963, with the Earl Grey pub on the right

1. Earl Grey

Ecclesall Road at the junction with Hanover Street in October 1963, with the Earl Grey pub on the right | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Waingate, Sheffield city centre, viewed from the Castlegate junction, in 1963, looking towards the Court House (old Town Hall), with the Bull and Mouth pub on the left

2. Bull and Mouth

Waingate, Sheffield city centre, viewed from the Castlegate junction, in 1963, looking towards the Court House (old Town Hall), with the Bull and Mouth pub on the left | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Milton Arms pub on Rockingham Street, Sheffield city centre, in March 1962, also showing Sheffield Theatrical Supplies

3. Milton Arms

The Milton Arms pub on Rockingham Street, Sheffield city centre, in March 1962, also showing Sheffield Theatrical Supplies | Picture Sheffield/J Lythgoe Photo: Picture Sheffield/J Lythgoe

Looking down Pearl Street from Cliff Street, in Sharrow, Sheffield, in March 1962, with the Masons Arms pub on the corner

4. Masons Arms

Looking down Pearl Street from Cliff Street, in Sharrow, Sheffield, in March 1962, with the Masons Arms pub on the corner | Picture Sheffield/Geoffrey Milburn Photo: Picture Sheffield/Geoffrey Milburn

