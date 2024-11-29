Sheffield retro: 35 of the best photos showing how we lived in 1982, including old cinemas, bars and shops

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 06:45 BST

It was a year touched by tragedy, as 20 crew members were killed when HMS Sheffield was destroyed during the Falklands War.

These pictures show crowds queuing to pay their respects in May 1982, but they also capture everyday life in Sheffield all those years ago.

Many people will remember the shops, bars and cinemas seen in this retro photo gallery, in a year when the biggest films included Rocky III, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Arc, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

These images also capture ome of the biggest events of the day, including the Star Walk, the Lord Mayor’s Parade, and the first Sheffield Marathon.

Napoleons Casino on Ecclesall Road, families splashing about in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park, and shoppers at the old Setts Market are among the other evocative images from a memorable year in Sheffield's history.

These photos are taken from The Star’s archives and from Picture Sheffield.

The Classic Cinema at Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, in November 1982, with Rocky 3 being screened

1. Classic Cinema

The Classic Cinema at Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, in November 1982, with Rocky 3 being screened | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Inside Henry's cafe bar on Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1982

2. Henry's

Inside Henry's cafe bar on Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1982 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Shops on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, in September 1982

3. Broomhill shops

Shops on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, in September 1982 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Runners grab some much-needed hydration from a refreshment station during the first Sheffield Marathon in June 1982

4. Sheffield Marathon

Runners grab some much-needed hydration from a refreshment station during the first Sheffield Marathon in June 1982 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:BarsCinemasSheffieldNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memories
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice