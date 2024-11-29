These pictures show crowds queuing to pay their respects in May 1982, but they also capture everyday life in Sheffield all those years ago.

Many people will remember the shops, bars and cinemas seen in this retro photo gallery, in a year when the biggest films included Rocky III, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Arc, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

These images also capture ome of the biggest events of the day, including the Star Walk, the Lord Mayor’s Parade, and the first Sheffield Marathon.

Napoleons Casino on Ecclesall Road, families splashing about in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park, and shoppers at the old Setts Market are among the other evocative images from a memorable year in Sheffield's history.

These photos are taken from The Star’s archives and from Picture Sheffield.

1 . Classic Cinema The Classic Cinema at Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, in November 1982, with Rocky 3 being screened | Sheffield Newspapers

2 . Henry's Inside Henry's cafe bar on Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1982 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

3 . Broomhill shops Shops on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, in September 1982 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd