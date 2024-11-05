Sheffield heritage: Sadness as remains of historic city centre building demolished

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 5th Nov 2024, 07:42 BST
Heritage fans are mourning the loss of a historic Sheffield building.

After several years encased in scaffolding, the facade of the Wiley & co. wine merchants at 23-25 Haymarket in the city centre has been dropped.

The Wiley and co facade and scaffolding have been removed.placeholder image
The Wiley and co facade and scaffolding have been removed. | Aidan Stones

The frontage had long stood out for its Tudor-inspired black and white wood.

Historian Aidan Stones, who posts @OldSheffield on X, shared a snap of the new gap.

He posted: “Stored for a future return is the line. For now, another scar in the street scene of Haymarket.”

The Wiley and co building in 2015.placeholder image
The Wiley and co building in 2015. | Google

Nigel Slack, of The Victorian Society, said: “Another unique piece of valuable townscape heritage lost.”

In October, Councillor Ben Miskell, of Sheffield City Council, said he welcomed the owner offering to remove the “dangerous” structure and hoped it would be recorded and stored for “possible reuse”.

