2 . Banners department store

Many Sheffielders still have fond memories of shopping at the old old Banners department store, on Attercliffe Road. The shop, which was built in the 1930s, was once known for its wooden escalators, the tube system used to send money around the store and the little coins which could only be spent there. The store closed in 1980. The Star reported in December 2023 how the building had been bought by the developer Citu, which planned to resore it to its former glory. | National World Photo: National World