They are part of Sheffield’s heritage, full of memories for the many people who have worked, played or drunk there.
Several are still used for their original purpose, others are sitting empty and some have been given a new lease of life, including as a bingo hall and a carpet showroom.
They have all been added to the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List, offering them some protection against demolition or alteration, albeit not to the same extent as with national listing.
There are 167 buildings, other structures and sites across Sheffield on the list, and 447 around South Yorkshire as a whole, with more under consideration.
1. Attercliffe Baths
The old Attercliffe Baths, on the corner of Attercliffe Road and Leeds Road, Sheffield, opened in 1879. They provided both swimming and washing facilities for the public at a time when few homes had a bathroom. The baths, pictured here in 1982, closed in the 1980s and the building was converted into a business centre. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Banners department store
Many Sheffielders still have fond memories of shopping at the old old Banners department store, on Attercliffe Road. The shop, which was built in the 1930s, was once known for its wooden escalators, the tube system used to send money around the store and the little coins which could only be spent there. The store closed in 1980. The Star reported in December 2023 how the building had been bought by the developer Citu, which planned to resore it to its former glory. | National World Photo: National World
3. Cavendish Buildings
The Cavendish Buildings on West Street, Sheffield city centre, were built by Henry Boot between 1907 and 1919. They previously housed a car showroom and garage, along with an upstairs billiards saloon. Today they are home to businesses including The Cavendish pub. | South Yorkshire Local Heritage List Photo: South Yorkshire Local Heritage List
4. Chantry Inn
The Chantry Inn on Handsworth Road, Sheffield, is believed to be one of only four pubs in the UK to be built on consecrated land. It stands virtually within the churchyard and there is a cemetery on the grounds of the pub. Originally a mid-13th century house for chaplains and then a schoolroom, according to the listing, it became a pub in the early part of the 19th century. | Google Photo: Google
