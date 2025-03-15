Sheffield: 19 pictures show dramatic story of pandemic and first lockdown, five years on

It was the crisis which brought Sheffield to a halt - and five years on from the first lockdown, we are showing the story in pictures.

On March 23, 2020, the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the country was going into immediate lockdown as the coronavirus pandemic started to grip the country.

Today, as we approach the five-year anniversary of that momentous day, we have collected together 19 pictures which tell the story of those difficult times, as a pandemic which saw many Sheffield residents lose their lives began to hit the city.

We now have a memorial near Barker’s Pool, in memory of the people we lost to Covid.

Take a look at the pictures below, and see the images of Sheffield as the city battled through a time that changed our lives.

Yewlands Academy sports hall was turned into a covid testing area. Picture: Chris Etchells

1. Testing

Yewlands Academy sports hall was turned into a covid testing area. Picture: Chris Etchells | National World Photo: Chris Etchells

A public service advert about Coronavirus outbreak on an empty Fargate in Sheffield City Centre as the UK entered the first phase of lockdown. Photo: Dean Atkins

2. Public information

A public service advert about Coronavirus outbreak on an empty Fargate in Sheffield City Centre as the UK entered the first phase of lockdown. Photo: Dean Atkins | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

The Prime Minster's letter to every home in Sheffield announcing lockdown

3. Announcement

The Prime Minster's letter to every home in Sheffield announcing lockdown | Submitted Photo: Submitted

A sign on WH Smith on Fargate announced the shop was temporarily closed as lockdown came into force

4. Closed for lockdown

A sign on WH Smith on Fargate announced the shop was temporarily closed as lockdown came into force | National World Photo: Natinonal World

