On March 23, 2020, the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the country was going into immediate lockdown as the coronavirus pandemic started to grip the country.
Today, as we approach the five-year anniversary of that momentous day, we have collected together 19 pictures which tell the story of those difficult times, as a pandemic which saw many Sheffield residents lose their lives began to hit the city.
We now have a memorial near Barker’s Pool, in memory of the people we lost to Covid.
Take a look at the pictures below, and see the images of Sheffield as the city battled through a time that changed our lives.
