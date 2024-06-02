As we creep ever close to the end of the school term, many students across the city will be preparing to bid goodbye to their school years by letting their hair down with their classmates.

We’ve taken a look back at 15 retro photos from schools including All Saints, King Ecgbert, Dronfield, King Edward, Silverdale, Tapton and Hinde House to show you snapshots of these monumental events.

For those looking for some 00s fashion inspiration, these photos might even give you some ideas!

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos?

1 . All Saints Catholic High School 6th Form Prom at Baldwins Omega All Saints Catholic High School 6th Form Prom at Baldwins Omega. From left to right; Sam Hill, Emma Bower, Stephanie Codman and Tom Giles, May 2001 Photo: Paul David Drabble (can sell) Photo Sales

2 . Hinde House School Prom evening at the Octagon centre From left to right: Stacey Parker, Danielle Green, Meghan Scanian, Z oe Morris, Hariet Bunt and Kirsty Kirby May 2003 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Tapton School 6th Form Prom From left to right: Beccy Gelsthorpe, Paul Roper, Isabel Chaplais & Kay Underwood. May 12, 2000 Photo: Glenn Ashley (for Star) Photo Sales