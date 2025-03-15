Original photos of Sheffield as it appeared in 1961, now transformed from black and white into colour

This is Sheffield as it appeared in 1961 - but now in colour.

When the pictures were first taken in Sheffield by The Star over 60 years ago, we took all our pictures in black and white.

But we have used technology to transform those South Yorkshire scenes into colour.

It gives them a whole new dimension, added using a computer programme called Kolorize.

Take a look at the 32 pictures which we have transformed in the gallery below.

We have transformed these 32 pictures, taken in black and white by our photographers in 1961, into colour, using technology

The Rt Hon Hugh Gaitskell MP opens Sheffield's Park Hill Flats in 1961. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

A Sheffield City Police Constable on point duty in the city centre - 17th August 1961. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

A walk to the shops on Park Hill's pedestrian precinct, free from noise and traffic. There are other shops around the area under the flats, June 1961. Pictures: Sheffield Newspapers

