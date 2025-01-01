Gloops, a creation of an employee of The Star in 1928, was a cartoon cat which took Sheffield by storm and lasted right up until its final appearance in 1995.

Gloops - who always had a ‘thmile’ on his face - was an unmissable feature of The Star between the 1930s and 1950s.

It led to the creation of The Gloops Club, which was run by children’s columnist Aunty Edith, and allowed members aged up to 14.

Thousands of children joined the Gloops Club over the years, with the catchphrase ‘thmile’ becoming one of the most used in the county.

The ‘thmile’ catchphrase became so commonly-used that Sheffield Council felt it necessary to intervene, and request that its use was brought to an end, because too many youngsters were copying the incorrect pronunciation.

There was also a Gloops cartoon in The Star and the (now defunct) Morning Telegraph.

By 1939, the Gloops Club had 365,000 children as members and by 1957 it had raised more than £25,000 for charity.

Children in the Gloops Club were given membership cards and badges, and were also sent cards on their birthday.

Gloops came to the fore again in 1972 with a new costume created by The Crucible Theatre.

Gloops even switched on the Christmas lights that year.

In 1984, the most recent incarnation, Gloops Superstar, took on all kinds of activities from skydiving to escaping from a mock fire.

Gloops then toured the city in an old vintage Star van to entertain children at summer parties and fetes.

Gloops also toured around South Yorkshire, hosting concert parties.

At the climax of the concert parties, those in attendance would sing the Gloops motto of: “Smile, smile, that’s the Gloopers’ motto.

“Always happy always gay, Always smiling all the day.

“Never be downhearted it isn’t worth your while, so be like Gloops and smile, smile, smile.”

Gloops’ last appearance was at City Hall during the 1995 VE day celebration dance, but sadly has not been spotted in Sheffield since.

Over the years, The Star has asked members of the Gloops Club to get in touch and share their memories.

Speaking to The Star in 2012, Dennis Naylor, then aged 82, revealed he still had the Gloops Club card he received on his fifth birthday.

"I couldn’t believe it when I pulled out the card,” Dennis, a former design engineer, said in 2012.

He continued: “It brought back so many memories of the time and I didn’t know I still had it.

"My wife must have filed it away and I just stumbled across it.

"I got it for my fifth birthday, all those years ago. It was a great character and we all loved Gloops."

Dennis had one of the early versions of the Gloops cartoon, which first began in 1928. His fifth birthday card was received on January 5, 1929.

