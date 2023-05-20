Members of the public are being asked to help secure the future of some of the last remaining buildings that played a key role in World War Two in South Yorkshire.

The region is believed to still be home to several red brick, Women’s Land Army Hostels – but you might not even realise they’re there.

Scores of the structures were built across the country at the height of World War Two.

But the majority were constructed away from the towns and the cities as they were to house the hundreds of women that worked on the land and kept the nation fed.Many are thought to be hiding in plain sight amongst existing farming buildings or hidden from view in woodland.

The WEA Women on the Land Project, supported by a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, is researching, recording and documenting how those who joined the Women’s Land Army and Lumber Jills (Timber corps) helped to support the agricultural landscapes of the country during WW2 (and WW1) and, after the war, to grow food to support the reconstruction of Europe.

Formed in 1939 with a drive from Lady Denman, a leading proponent of women’s rights in the early 20th century and the first Chairman of the Women’s Institutes, they helped to feed the nation and much more. The women were stationed in farms and purpose-built hostels before finally disbanding in November 1950.

The project is particularly interested in identifying any of these purpose-built Land Army hostels which may still remain. Heritage England have already given a number of them Grade 2 Listed status and it’s likely the same will happen in South Yorkshire once they are found.

The buildings were often single-storey and brick-built in the form of a T shape. As more women moved in, the hostels were often expanded into a larger cross form.

Project Co-ordinator Richard Godley said: “Look around your communities, villages, and towns. Perhaps your walking group has spotted a building that looks as though it was built in wartime? Or maybe a building like this has been repurposed into something else?”

Founded in 1903, the WEA is the UK’s largest voluntary sector provider of adult education, delivering over 6,000 part-time courses for over 30,000 people each year in England and Scotland.

With the active support of around 300 local branches, 1,500 volunteers, 700 part-time tutors and 7,000 members, the WEA provides high-quality, student-centered and tutor-led education for adults from all walks of life. We also maintain our special mission to provide educational opportunities to adults facing social and economic disadvantage.

If you know of any possible Land Army buildings, or spot them in the countryside, or if you would like more information about the WEA Women on the Land Project, contact Richard Godley 07854 646742 email: [email protected]