9 photos celebrating 60 years of Sheffield's legendary King Mojo Club

This year marks six decades since the opening of one of Sheffield’s most iconic clubs and the milestone is being celebrated by a newly republished book.

The iconic King Mojo club plays a starring role in the anniversary edition of the ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1960s Sheffield’.

The book is full of memories, photos, flyers and more from the iconic club located at 555 Pitsmoor Road and even includes a foreword from its original owner – the one and only Peter Stringfellow who penned it prior to his death in 2018.

The book’s author Neil Anderson said: “King Mojo shaped thousands of lives down the years. Its influence is still felt decades after it closed.

“It brought acts to a corner of suburban Sheffield that went on to conquer the world. This milestone deserves to be celebrated.”

Arguably the venue’s biggest claim to fame was introducing the Small Faces to the audience that set them on the road to fame.

The band were originally booked to perform at a nearby Working Men's Club but they were given their marching orders after a couple of numbers.

The King Mojo mod audience thought they were manna from heaven and the rest, as they say, is history.

Neil Anderson added: “Few clubs anywhere in the country have a story comparable to that of the King Mojo. The contribution Peter and Geoff made to popular culture in the era was quite incredible.

“King Mojo dancers were regulars on the national TV pop programme ‘Ready, Steady, Go!’ and one ardent clubgoer even used to walk from Mansfield to attend!”

‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1960s Sheffield’ is available for £24.95 from here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/dirty-stop-outs-guide-to-1960s-sheffield-10th-anniversary-collectors-edition

