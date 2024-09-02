Back to school gallery of pictures taken inside Sheffield classrooms over 20 years ago

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 05:00 BST

As children across Sheffield return to school this week following the summer holidays, here is a retro school gallery from 2002 to take you back in time.

There is nothing like the beginning of a new school year to make you feel nostalgic for your years spent in a classroom.

With that in mind, we have delved into our archives to bring you this gallery of pictures taken inside Sheffield schools in 2002.

Take a look through, and see if there is anyone you recognise.

As children across Sheffield return to school this week following the summer holidays, here is a retro school gallery from 2002 to take you back in time

Nook Lane Primary School heateacher Gina Hodges read to pupils in the School's new outdoor story telling quadrangle with wooden scupture by artist Jason Thomson. Left to right, Helena Hodgson, 7, Jenna Hodgson, 9, Margaret Cook, 8 and Robert Cook, aged 9.

Nook Lane Primary School heateacher Gina Hodges read to pupils in the School's new outdoor story telling quadrangle with wooden scupture by artist Jason Thomson. Left to right, Helena Hodgson, 7, Jenna Hodgson, 9, Margaret Cook, 8 and Robert Cook, aged 9. Photo: Andrew Partridge

Asleigh Kewish, Melissa Jade Pashley, Jacqueline Mary Jo Barker and Jamie Shepherd with one of their "Beasts" sculpture, at Monteney Primary school

Asleigh Kewish, Melissa Jade Pashley, Jacqueline Mary Jo Barker and Jamie Shepherd with one of their "Beasts" sculpture, at Monteney Primary school Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)

Pictured at Rotherham Cricket Club ground, where the Redston Preparatory school held their annual sports day. Seen is the start of the L1 boys 35 Metres race.

Pictured at Rotherham Cricket Club ground, where the Redston Preparatory school held their annual sports day. Seen is the start of the L1 boys 35 Metres race. Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

