There is nothing like the beginning of a new school year to make you feel nostalgic for your years spent in a classroom.
With that in mind, we have delved into our archives to bring you this gallery of pictures taken inside Sheffield schools in 2002.
Take a look through, and see if there is anyone you recognise.
1 / 10
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.