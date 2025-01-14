60s Sheffield: 21 of our favourite archive photos chronicling everyday life back in the 1960s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 06:45 GMT

The Star has always been there to record the defining moments in history, from disasters to triumphs, scandals to shifts in power.

But its also managed to capture everyday life down the decades, showing ordinary people at work and at play.

We’ve scoured the archives to bring you this selection of our favourite photos taken around Sheffield during the 1960s which how most of us lived day to day back then.

Youngsters can be seen on a day out at the museum, in the classroom and having fun in the playground.

This retro photo gallery also takes us into the workplace, from the dairy farm to the sweet factory, and shows people at the launderette, on the high street and heading off on holiday.

These evocative black and white images show just how much has changed since the 60s, but how the simplest pleasures remain the same.

Youngsters with the polar bear at the City Museum in 1968

1. Polar bear

Youngsters with the polar bear at the City Museum in 1968 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Visitor guides at Stanley Tools, Sheffield, in November 1965

2. Stanley Tools

Visitor guides at Stanley Tools, Sheffield, in November 1965 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Buying toffee apples at the Telegraph and Star Gala in July 1965

3. Sweeth tooth

Buying toffee apples at the Telegraph and Star Gala in July 1965 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffielders at Pond Street on July 28, 1962 to catch their seaside-bound coaches for a Bank Holiday break during the Works Week

4. Bank Holiday break

Sheffielders at Pond Street on July 28, 1962 to catch their seaside-bound coaches for a Bank Holiday break during the Works Week | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

