But its also managed to capture everyday life down the decades, showing ordinary people at work and at play.

We’ve scoured the archives to bring you this selection of our favourite photos taken around Sheffield during the 1960s which how most of us lived day to day back then.

Youngsters can be seen on a day out at the museum, in the classroom and having fun in the playground.

This retro photo gallery also takes us into the workplace, from the dairy farm to the sweet factory, and shows people at the launderette, on the high street and heading off on holiday.

These evocative black and white images show just how much has changed since the 60s, but how the simplest pleasures remain the same.

Polar bear Youngsters with the polar bear at the City Museum in 1968

Stanley Tools Visitor guides at Stanley Tools, Sheffield, in November 1965

Sweeth tooth Buying toffee apples at the Telegraph and Star Gala in July 1965