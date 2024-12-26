They show lost shops like the famous Redgates toy emporium and the much-missed Cole Brothers department store, which were once a staple of Christmas shopping expeditions.
They also capture some of the magic of Christmas outings, from the dazzling illuminations, branded the best in the UK, to youngsters enjoying festive treats and meeting Father Christmas.
This retro photo gallery, taking us from the 1960s to more modern times, captures the madness of the last-minute dash for presents and crowds gathering for the Boxing Day sales.
The pictures take in the big Christmas lights switch-on events, from The Moor to Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks, which used to be a massive part of the festive experience, attracting some of the biggest celebrities of the day.
And they show the buzz of the Christmas market and rides in the city centre, from a roast chestnut seller to youngsters whizzing their way down the helter skelter.
What are your favourite memories of Christmas in Sheffield?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.