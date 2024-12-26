These photos take you back through the decades to memories of Christmas shopping past.

They show lost shops like the famous Redgates toy emporium and the much-missed Cole Brothers department store, which were once a staple of Christmas shopping expeditions.

They also capture some of the magic of Christmas outings, from the dazzling illuminations, branded the best in the UK, to youngsters enjoying festive treats and meeting Father Christmas.

This retro photo gallery, taking us from the 1960s to more modern times, captures the madness of the last-minute dash for presents and crowds gathering for the Boxing Day sales.

The pictures take in the big Christmas lights switch-on events, from The Moor to Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks, which used to be a massive part of the festive experience, attracting some of the biggest celebrities of the day.

And they show the buzz of the Christmas market and rides in the city centre, from a roast chestnut seller to youngsters whizzing their way down the helter skelter.

What are your favourite memories of Christmas in Sheffield?

1960s Christmas Christmas in Sheffield city centre during the 1960s

The Moor Christmas shopping at the outdoor market on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in January 1980

Lights switch-on Crowds gather outside Cole Brothers department store at Barker's Pool in Sheffield city centre to see the Christmas lights being switched on in the 1960s