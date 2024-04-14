21 amazing pictures of Sheffield primary schools in the 80s, including nativity play and Comic Relief

Take a nostalgic look back at Sheffield schooldays 40 years ago

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST

We’re turning the clock back some 40 years to give you glimpse of Sheffield schooldays in the 1980s.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

These atmospheric black and white photos show pupils and staff at schools around the city back then.

Youngsters can be seen in the playground, at work, performing in their school nativity play and dressing up for Comic Relief.

These pictures also show the classrooms and school buildings they attended back in the 1980s.

Do these nostalgic images bring back any memories of your schooldays, and can you spot yourself or anyone else you recognise?

Pupils and staff at the Rudolph Steiner School, Sheffield, in November 1985

1. Rudolph Steiner School

Pupils and staff at the Rudolph Steiner School, Sheffield, in November 1985 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The whole school assembles on Friday morning at Lindsay Nursery First School, on Lindsay Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1989

2. Lindsay Nursery First School

The whole school assembles on Friday morning at Lindsay Nursery First School, on Lindsay Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1989 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Ecclesfield Junior and Infant School, High Street, Ecclesfield, in July 1986

3. Ecclesfield Junior and Infant

Ecclesfield Junior and Infant School, High Street, Ecclesfield, in July 1986 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Hackenthorpe Village Infant School, on Beighton Road, in July 1989

4. Play time

Hackenthorpe Village Infant School, on Beighton Road, in July 1989 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPrimary SchoolsNostalgiaPhoto memoriesMemoriesSchools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.