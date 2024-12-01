These photos will take you back to Sheffield in 1976, including a seminal performance by the Sex Pistols, and, at the other end of the musical spectrum, the Bay City Rollers sending fans wild at City Hall.

The nostalgic pictures show how we worked and partied back then, showing inside the Batchelors Peas factory, shops in the city centre, Hillsborough and Crookes, and popular pubs of the era.

The Star Walk, Sheaf Valley Baths, Moorfoot Market and a royal visit by Princess Margaret to Sheffield Children’s Hospital also feature.

Do these photos from The Star’s archives and Picture Sheffield bring back any memories for you?

1 . Bustling The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in May 1976, with Woolworths on the left Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Batchelors Peas The Batchelors Peas factory on Underhill Lane, Sheffield, in June 1976 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Middlewood Road Shops on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in March 1976, including Wiltex, Applebranch fruiterers, and E. Steel and Sons bakers and confectioners | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales