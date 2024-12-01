1970s Sheffield: 35 retro photos to bring back memories of Sheffield in 1976, including long, hot summer

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 07:30 BST

It was the year the UK sweltered during a long, hot summer, and the punk explosion reached its peak.

These photos will take you back to Sheffield in 1976, including a seminal performance by the Sex Pistols, and, at the other end of the musical spectrum, the Bay City Rollers sending fans wild at City Hall.

The nostalgic pictures show how we worked and partied back then, showing inside the Batchelors Peas factory, shops in the city centre, Hillsborough and Crookes, and popular pubs of the era.

The Star Walk, Sheaf Valley Baths, Moorfoot Market and a royal visit by Princess Margaret to Sheffield Children’s Hospital also feature.

Do these photos from The Star’s archives and Picture Sheffield bring back any memories for you?

The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in May 1976, with Woolworths on the left

1. Bustling

The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in May 1976, with Woolworths on the left Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Batchelors Peas factory on Underhill Lane, Sheffield, in June 1976

2. Batchelors Peas

The Batchelors Peas factory on Underhill Lane, Sheffield, in June 1976 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Shops on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in March 1976, including Wiltex, Applebranch fruiterers, and E. Steel and Sons bakers and confectioners

3. Middlewood Road

Shops on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in March 1976, including Wiltex, Applebranch fruiterers, and E. Steel and Sons bakers and confectioners | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

The Bay City Rollers fans in Sheffield September 1976 at Sheffield City Hall

4. The Bay City Rollers fans

The Bay City Rollers fans in Sheffield September 1976 at Sheffield City Hall | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

