These photos will take you back to Sheffield in 1976, including a seminal performance by the Sex Pistols, and, at the other end of the musical spectrum, the Bay City Rollers sending fans wild at City Hall.
The nostalgic pictures show how we worked and partied back then, showing inside the Batchelors Peas factory, shops in the city centre, Hillsborough and Crookes, and popular pubs of the era.
The Star Walk, Sheaf Valley Baths, Moorfoot Market and a royal visit by Princess Margaret to Sheffield Children’s Hospital also feature.
Do these photos from The Star’s archives and Picture Sheffield bring back any memories for you?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.