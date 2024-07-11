19 of Sheffield's roughest pubs down the years, according to you

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 06:01 BST

Sheffield has many fantastic pubs, but some over the years have earned a reputation for being a bit rough.

We asked our readers which pubs they remember as being the city’s roughest, in days gone by.

These were some of the most popular suggestions, including the Cannon and Magnet pubs.

Of course, what is a ‘rough’ pub to one punter is to another a watering hole full of geunine characters.

As Jacqueline Richardson put it: “The roughest ones were the best ones to go in. Real people with real lives and problems but the best people to have a laugh with. What you see is what you got.”

How many of these pubs did you visit and do you agree that they were among the city’s roughest?

The Amberley Hotel, at Attercliffe Common, Attercliffe, was one of Sheffield's roughest pubs, according to Denise Blackburn

1. Amberley Hotel

The Amberley Hotel, at Attercliffe Common, Attercliffe, was one of Sheffield's roughest pubs, according to Denise Blackburn | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Magnet pub on Southey Green Road, Sheffield, was suggested by a number of readers as one of the city's roughest pubs from years gone by

2. The Magnet

The Magnet pub on Southey Green Road, Sheffield, was suggested by a number of readers as one of the city's roughest pubs from years gone by | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

The Cannon pub, on Castle Street, in Sheffield city centre, pictured here in November 1990, had a fearsome reputation back in the day. It was suggested by lots of readers as one of Sheffield's roughest pubs from years gone by. Siobhan Overall commented: "Ooh yes, no side eye to anyone in there."

3. The Cannon

The Cannon pub, on Castle Street, in Sheffield city centre, pictured here in November 1990, had a fearsome reputation back in the day. It was suggested by lots of readers as one of Sheffield's roughest pubs from years gone by. Siobhan Overall commented: "Ooh yes, no side eye to anyone in there." | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

The old mock Tudor Elm Tree pub on City Road, Manor, Sheffield, was reputedly so rough a former landlady there used to keep a baseball bat handy in case trouble broke out. It closed in around 2009.

4. Elm Tree

The old mock Tudor Elm Tree pub on City Road, Manor, Sheffield, was reputedly so rough a former landlady there used to keep a baseball bat handy in case trouble broke out. It closed in around 2009. | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

