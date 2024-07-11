We asked our readers which pubs they remember as being the city’s roughest, in days gone by.

These were some of the most popular suggestions, including the Cannon and Magnet pubs.

Of course, what is a ‘rough’ pub to one punter is to another a watering hole full of geunine characters.

As Jacqueline Richardson put it: “The roughest ones were the best ones to go in. Real people with real lives and problems but the best people to have a laugh with. What you see is what you got.”

How many of these pubs did you visit and do you agree that they were among the city’s roughest?

Amberley Hotel The Amberley Hotel, at Attercliffe Common, Attercliffe, was one of Sheffield's roughest pubs, according to Denise Blackburn | Picture Sheffield

The Magnet The Magnet pub on Southey Green Road, Sheffield, was suggested by a number of readers as one of the city's roughest pubs from years gone by | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

The Cannon The Cannon pub, on Castle Street, in Sheffield city centre, pictured here in November 1990, had a fearsome reputation back in the day. It was suggested by lots of readers as one of Sheffield's roughest pubs from years gone by. Siobhan Overall commented: "Ooh yes, no side eye to anyone in there." | Picture Sheffield