The photos show inside the Travellers Inn, on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, and the Monkey Inn, formerly the Eastfield Inn, on Hollin Moor Lane, Thurgoland, between Sheffield and Barnsley.

They were taken by the team of urban explorers behind the popular Dare to Tread Facebook page.

The Travellers Inn was demolished in early 2021, bringing some 200 years of history as a watering hole crashing down.

The pub is thought to have dated back as far as 1780, according to Dare to Tread, with the earliest record being from 1825, when a William Banks was in charge.

It was later bought by William Stones Ltd in Auguat 1868, and in the 1960s was run by the Sheffield Wednesday player Peter Swan.

The Monkey Inn dated back to at least the 1920s, when it was acquired by Barnsley Brewing Co, according to Dare to Tread.

One of its best-known landlords was Anthony Youel, who took over in 1999 and ran it as a bar and restaurant for several years before using it to showcase his artwork. He later appeared in the BBC Three comedy Boom Town, in a sketch called The Pub Landlord.

The pub also reportedly featured several times in the record-breaking BBC comedy Last of The Summer Wine, which was mostly filmed a short drive away in Holmfirth.

A real monkey is said to have been kept on a leash at the pub during the 1960s, hence the name.

The Monkey Inn was badly damaged by a fire in July 2018, and was later demolished.

1 . Bar Inside the old Travellers Inn pub, on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield | Dare to Tread Photo: Dare to Tread Photo Sales

2 . Old table and chairs Inside the old Travellers Inn pub, on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield | Dare to Tread Photo: Dare to Tread Photo Sales

3 . Entrance The old Travellers Inn pub, on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield | Dare to Tread Photo: Dare to Tread Photo Sales