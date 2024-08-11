18 things you can no longer do in Sheffield but many still wish we could, from skiing to Millhouses lido

Sheffield has changed a lot over the years, and mainly for the better - but growing up in this city was great fun for many people.

Looking back, there were so many things for people to do and enjoy, including places to ski and swim. But now sadly may of them have been lost over the years as our wonderful city has continued to evolve.

We have delved into our archives to pick out just some of the things you used to be able to do in Sheffield.

Some of those things will only be familiar to Sheffielders of a certain generation, while others were an option until just a few years ago.

I miss several attractions and landmarks - which of these things do you miss the most?

Sheffield Ski Village was once the largest artificial ski resort in Europe but it closed in 2012 after a fire ripped through the site, and there have been numerous blazes since. There have been various plans since to revive the venue as a sports and leisure destination but none have yet to get off the ground. Sheffield Ski Village is pictured here in January 1992.

1. Take to the slopes at Sheffield Ski Village

Sheffield Ski Village was once the largest artificial ski resort in Europe but it closed in 2012 after a fire ripped through the site, and there have been numerous blazes since. There have been various plans since to revive the venue as a sports and leisure destination but none have yet to get off the ground. Sheffield Ski Village is pictured here in January 1992. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The old Baldwin's Omega banqueting suite is one of Sheffield's most missed restaurants, having hosted many legendary nights over the years. The famous venue, on Brincliffe Hill, off Psalter Lane, was run by husband-and-wife duo David and Pauline Baldwin, who ran it for nearly 40 years until it closed in 2018, with the restaurant being replaced by flats.

2. Dine at Baldwin's Omega

The old Baldwin's Omega banqueting suite is one of Sheffield's most missed restaurants, having hosted many legendary nights over the years. The famous venue, on Brincliffe Hill, off Psalter Lane, was run by husband-and-wife duo David and Pauline Baldwin, who ran it for nearly 40 years until it closed in 2018, with the restaurant being replaced by flats. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

The old Boardwalk nightclub on Snig Hill, is one of Sheffield's most legendary lost music venues. The club, which has also been known as the Black Swan and Mucky Duck, is most famous for hosting the first ever gig by The Clash, who supported the Sex Pistols there on July 4, 1976. It has also hosted Sheffield rock royalty in the form of Joe Cocker and the Arctic Monkeys, whose frontman Alex Turner used to work there.

3. Watch a gig at the Boardwalk

The old Boardwalk nightclub on Snig Hill, is one of Sheffield's most legendary lost music venues. The club, which has also been known as the Black Swan and Mucky Duck, is most famous for hosting the first ever gig by The Clash, who supported the Sex Pistols there on July 4, 1976. It has also hosted Sheffield rock royalty in the form of Joe Cocker and the Arctic Monkeys, whose frontman Alex Turner used to work there. | National World Photo: National World

Families used to flock to the lido at Millhouses Park to cool down on hot summer days. It is long gone but the park still has an excellent water play area and a lake with pedaloes for hire.

4. Take a dip in the lido at Millhouses Park

Families used to flock to the lido at Millhouses Park to cool down on hot summer days. It is long gone but the park still has an excellent water play area and a lake with pedaloes for hire. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

