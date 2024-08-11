3 . Watch a gig at the Boardwalk

The old Boardwalk nightclub on Snig Hill, is one of Sheffield's most legendary lost music venues. The club, which has also been known as the Black Swan and Mucky Duck, is most famous for hosting the first ever gig by The Clash, who supported the Sex Pistols there on July 4, 1976. It has also hosted Sheffield rock royalty in the form of Joe Cocker and the Arctic Monkeys, whose frontman Alex Turner used to work there. | National World Photo: National World