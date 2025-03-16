4 . Gatecrasher One/The Republic

For all the great nightclubs Sheffield has had over the decades, its Gatecrasher years during the late 90s and noughties were perhaps the most exciting - and almost certainly the most influential. After a nomadic early existence, Gatecrasher found a permanent home at The Republic, a former warehouse on the corner of Matilda Street and Arundel Street, and developed into a superclub, attracting celebrities and superstar DJs like Judge Jules and Paul Van Dyk. It played a big role in the rise of trance music, with its cultural impact compared to that of The Hacienda in Manchester, and in the late 90s it was named club of the year two years running. The Republic was renamed Gatecrasher One following a major refurb in 2003 but sadly, after countless great nights, it went up in flames in 2007. Its name lives on in the Gatecrasher Apartments student block built in its place.