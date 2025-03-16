Some of these Sheffield institutions disappeared decades ago, while others have closed more recently.
The iconic attractions pictured in this photo gallery include much-loved department stores, late night takeaways, nightclubs and restaurants.
They all ran for years and offered something unique to the people of Sheffield, earning themselves a place in the hearts of its citizens.
In some cases the buildings remain, while in others they have been demolished or destroyed by fire.
How many of these lost businesses did you frequent, and what are your memories of them?
1. Banners
Banners department store in Attercliffe was one of Sheffield's premium shopping destinations. Former customers still fondly remember the wooden escalators, the tube system used to send money around the store and the little coins you could only spend in Banners | National World Photo: JPI
2. Damon's
Damon’s American diner, on Sevenairs Road, in Beighton, near Crystal Peaks, traded for nearly 30 years before closing for good in 2019. Its menu featured big breakfasts, hefty steaks, ‘express lunches’ and more, and the popular restaurant was known for offering guests a free meal on their birthday. Today the building is a Wetherspoons pub called The Scarsdale Hundred. | National World Photo: Sarah Washbourn
3. Sugg Sport
Sugg Sport on Pinstone Street, Sheffield, was a much-loved sports shop. The family business was set up by Frank Howe Sugg, a well-known Victorian cricketer and footballer, and his brother Walter Sugg, also a great cricketer. It sadly closed its 11 branches in 2000. | National World Photo: JPI
4. Gatecrasher One/The Republic
For all the great nightclubs Sheffield has had over the decades, its Gatecrasher years during the late 90s and noughties were perhaps the most exciting - and almost certainly the most influential. After a nomadic early existence, Gatecrasher found a permanent home at The Republic, a former warehouse on the corner of Matilda Street and Arundel Street, and developed into a superclub, attracting celebrities and superstar DJs like Judge Jules and Paul Van Dyk. It played a big role in the rise of trance music, with its cultural impact compared to that of The Hacienda in Manchester, and in the late 90s it was named club of the year two years running. The Republic was renamed Gatecrasher One following a major refurb in 2003 but sadly, after countless great nights, it went up in flames in 2007. Its name lives on in the Gatecrasher Apartments student block built in its place. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd