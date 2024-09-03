We’ve compiled this retro photo gallery showing some of the most popular toys back then, from Furbies and Tamagotchis to Pogs.
Some remain popular today, while others have not stood the test of time.
But they were all hugely sought-after in their day, with some being sold for many times their recommended retail prices to desperate parents determined to fulfil their children’s Christmas or birthday wishes.
Do you remember playing with these toys, or frantically searching for one to buy your child?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.