1 . Furby

The Furby was first released in 1998 and quickly became the must-have toy, with more than 40 million shifted in just three years. The owl-like creature which learns and mimics phrases spoken by its owner has been updated over the years and remains a popular toy. John Harrison, of Malin Bridge, is pictured here in 1998 with one of two Furbies he bought. He sold the other one to a man from Leeds for £500 after paying £25 for each of them. | National World Photo: Steve Ellis