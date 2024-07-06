These photos show some of the stations which have been lost to time, harking back to a day when the city centre was well connected with the suburbs by rail.

At one point, following a huge expansion in Britain’s railway network during the Victorian era, a small place like Killamarsh - just outside Sheffield - remarkably had three railway stations.

There are plans to revive some of the nation’s lost railway stations, including those in Sheffield.

Those plan include reopening the old Don Valley line, between Sheffield Victoria Station and Stocksbridge, for which funding has been promised.

This retro photo gallery shows 17 railway stations in and around Sheffield which have closed over the years.

In some cases the buildings and platforms have been demolished, but in others they have been converted into houses or hotels.

1 . Victoria Station Victoria Station was once Sheffield's main railway station, linking the city to Manchester and London. It closed in January 1970 but there are hopes it could reopen as part of the planned Don Valley line restoration between the city centre and Stocksbridge. Holidaymakers are pictured here waiting for a train at Sheffield Victoria Station in 1962

2 . Deepcar Station Deepcar Station is pictured here sometime between 1900 and 1919. It closed in 1959 and the station building is now a house.

3 . Millhouses and Ecclesall Station Millhouses and Ecclesall Station called Ecclesall Station when it opened in 1870 and was part of the Midland Main Line, lying between Heeley and Beauchief stations. The entrance was via an overbridge on Archer Road. It closed in June 1968 and remained derelict until the buildings were removed a year after this picture was taken in 1979.

4 . Neepsend Station Neepsend Station in Sheffield opened in July 1888 and was on the Woodhead Line which connected Sheffield Victoria and Manchester London Road stations. Passenger numbers eventually declined and it closed in October 1940.