2 . First tram derails

The first horse-drawn tram left on October 6, 1873 on a route from Lady's Bridge to the Golden Ball In on Attercliffe Road. It didn't get far before derailing after taking the curve into Blonk Street too fast. It was quickly back on the track and able to complete its route, with crowds lining the way.The tram network was extended the following year to Carbrook, and services were then introduced between Snig Hill and Owlerton, and from Moorhead to Albert Road, Heeley, and to Nether Edge. This photo shows a horse-drawn tram on Washington Road, Sharrow, in 1896 | Picture Sheffield/Mrs J. Burton Photo: Picture Sheffield/Mrs J. Burton