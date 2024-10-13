From a fairground riot and prisoner escape to the opening of a famous club and the launch of the first horse-drawn tram route, they all took place on various dates in October, between the 1700s and the 1960s.
That was also the month in which the world’s oldest football club was born in the city, Sheffield welcomed a very famous visitor, and a landmark building opened, among other notable moments.
These events are all covered in more detail in The Sheffield Chronicles, by J P Bean.
We have used the best available photos from Picture Sheffield to illustrate each event, in most cases showing the location where it happened as close as possible to the date on which it took place.
1. Fairground riot
A missing clown caused a riot on October 1, 1860. Crowds had flocked to see the celebrated clown W.F. Wallett at Blonk Street Fairground. When he failed to appear, spectators rushed into the ring, began tearing up the seating and cut the ropes of the tent, which collapsed. Wallett eventually arrived in a horse-drawn cab, only to make a swift exit before the crowd could get to him. This photo shows Blonk Street decorated for Queen Victoria's visit in May 1897. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. First tram derails
The first horse-drawn tram left on October 6, 1873 on a route from Lady's Bridge to the Golden Ball In on Attercliffe Road. It didn't get far before derailing after taking the curve into Blonk Street too fast. It was quickly back on the track and able to complete its route, with crowds lining the way.The tram network was extended the following year to Carbrook, and services were then introduced between Snig Hill and Owlerton, and from Moorhead to Albert Road, Heeley, and to Nether Edge. This photo shows a horse-drawn tram on Washington Road, Sharrow, in 1896 | Picture Sheffield/Mrs J. Burton Photo: Picture Sheffield/Mrs J. Burton
3. Famous club opens
The Leadmill is Sheffield's most famous nightclub, but long before it opened in 1980, the building on Leadmill Road housed another famous music venue. The Esquire Club, was opened on October 7, 1962 by local draughtsman Terry Thornton. There was no alcohol, only a coffee bar, but it attracted many big names, including Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton, and the Kinks. This photo shows The Leadmill in 1992. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Huge fanfare marks hospital opening
Sheffield General Infirmary, later renamed Sheffield Royal Infirmary, opened on October 4, 1797, with great fanfare. Dukes, lords, an admiral, a colonel and a captain joined a procession through town to the new hospital, which was hailed by the Sheffield Iris as 'one of the noblest triumphs of humanity ever witnessed in this nation'. It closed in 1980, with services transferring to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital. Some of the buildings were demolished but the original block was converted into offices and is still standing on Infirmary Road. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
