10 landmark Sheffield buildings we have lost over the years - including the Egg Box and Kelvin Flats

By Kirsty Hamilton, Julia Armstrong
Published 10th Nov 2021, 12:55 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2024, 11:23 BST

Many people think some of these iconic buildings in Sheffield should have never been demolished.

We have browsed through Sheffield Archives to list together 10 iconic buildings that once stood in Sheffield.

These pictures show just a few of the buildings that have disappeared over the years, including the Sheffield Town Hall Egg Box, Kelvin Flats and blocks at Norfolk Park and Hyde Park.

Many images are for sale on the archives website at Picture Sheffield (picturesheffield.com) – search using the reference number in the caption.

Do you have memories with any of these buildings? Let us know in the comments.

Demolition of Talbot (left) and Cliffe Blocks, Kenninghall Mount, Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, Sheffield on April 29, 2001. Ref no: v01565

1. Going, going...

Demolition of Talbot (left) and Cliffe Blocks, Kenninghall Mount, Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, Sheffield on April 29, 2001. Ref no: v01565 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Demolition of one block of Hyde Park Flats, Sheffield, showing St John's Church, in September 1991

2. Hyde away

Demolition of one block of Hyde Park Flats, Sheffield, showing St John's Church, in September 1991 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The demolition of the Sheffield Town Hall extension - known as the Egg Box - viewed from the Peace Gardens in the city centre. Ref no: t01967

3. Egg Box cracks

The demolition of the Sheffield Town Hall extension - known as the Egg Box - viewed from the Peace Gardens in the city centre. Ref no: t01967 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Demolition of All Saints Church, Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, Sheffield, on June 6, 1977. Ref no: U01849

4. All over

Demolition of All Saints Church, Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, Sheffield, on June 6, 1977. Ref no: U01849 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSheffield Town HallMemories