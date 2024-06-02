We have browsed through Sheffield Archives to list together 10 iconic buildings that once stood in Sheffield.

These pictures show just a few of the buildings that have disappeared over the years, including the Sheffield Town Hall Egg Box, Kelvin Flats and blocks at Norfolk Park and Hyde Park.

Many images are for sale on the archives website at Picture Sheffield (picturesheffield.com) – search using the reference number in the caption.

1 . Going, going... Demolition of Talbot (left) and Cliffe Blocks, Kenninghall Mount, Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, Sheffield on April 29, 2001. Ref no: v01565 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Hyde away Demolition of one block of Hyde Park Flats, Sheffield, showing St John's Church, in September 1991 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Egg Box cracks The demolition of the Sheffield Town Hall extension - known as the Egg Box - viewed from the Peace Gardens in the city centre. Ref no: t01967 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales