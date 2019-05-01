Retro family restaurant, with a menu featuring mac and cheese and all day brunch, to open its doors

Families will be welcome at a new retro inspired restaurant, with a menu featuring coffee, all day brunch and tapas.

Falco Lounge will be the first site to open at The Glass Works, Barnsley, when it opens its doors on Thursday, May 30. The name is a loving nod to the Barnsley-based story of Kes, with Falco being the Latin genus for the falcon family.

Falco Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day. Whether you’re looking for coffee, a business lunch with colleagues or an all-day brunch with friends and family, Falco Lounge will provide a place to relax and unwind.

The all-day menu features everything from authentic tapas and Hero Burger to Tin Pan Louie’s beef chilli, packed paninis and mac and cheese, or there’s the ever-changing specials menu.

Children, vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet are well catered for with their very own menus.

Phil Kinsella, Operations Manager, The Lounges, said “We’re really looking forward to throwing open the doors at Falco Lounge and showing the locals how to lounge in style.

“The team are looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible.”

The site, which will be opened by restaurant/café/bar group Lounges, will be transformed in to a family-friendly retro-inspired cosy retreat, where eclectic artwork and quirky curios will sit next to oversized vintage sofas and old school benches, strikingly painted table tops and statement lighting.

Families will be well catered for; there’ll be a fine selection of games and books, colouring pencils and pads, high chairs and baby-change facilities available for the tiny ones.

A community notice board will be publicise events and there will be a book swap area. The team will be holding regular fund-raising events to make a difference to the community.

David Shepherd, Barnsley Council, Service Director of Regeneration and Culture said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Falco Lounge to Barnsley, and confident will help us create a thriving and vibrant town centre that gives our community what it wants, needs and deserves. We are delighted that it has a name that relates to something very close to the hearts of the people of Barnsley.”