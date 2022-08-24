Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GCSE results day can be a scary time - you never know what you’re going to get until you open that envelope.

This year’s GCSE results day is Thursday August 25, 2022.

Thankfully, certain companies are running special promotions to help you celebrate the day - or to quell your sorrows.

It’s a tradition of GCSE results day, with restaurants such as Nando’s and Pizza Express giving away free food.

They aren’t the only two companies set to run a promotion like this in 2022 - who else is among them?

Which companies are offering free food to students on GCSE results day in Sheffield?

Nando’s is offering a free ¼ chicken or starter when you spend £7 to Leeds GCSE students

Nando’s holds a promotion for both GCSE and A-Level results day every year - and 2022 is no exception. You’ll be able to get a free ¼ chicken or starter when you spend £7 on your order with your GCSE results slip and your student ID.

This promotion is valid from 11am to 11pm. If you don’t know where the nearest Nando’s to you is, you can use the locator on their website.

Las Iguanas will also be holding a promotion on GCSE results day. When you present your results and your identification, you’ll be able to get three free churros with chocolate ganache or dulce de leche.

As well as this, you’ll also be able to get free food at Pizza Express. If you show your results slip and your student card at one of their restaurants on results day, they’ll give you free dough balls.

Las Iguanas has offers for GCSE students.

What will I need to bring with me?

Most of the places on this list will ask you for both your student ID and your results slip, so it’s a good idea to keep them both on your person - even if you didn’t get the grades you were looking for!