A-Level results day is a huge day for students and parents alike - it could determine the rest of their lives, depending on the grades received.

But there’s a few things that need to be taken into consideration. For example, when is the optimal time to pick up your results and how has the grading process been approached this year?

This will be the first undisrupted academic year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country back in 2020.

When is A Level results day?

In 2022, A-Level results day will take place on Thursday, August 18.

This is not just the case for Sheffield, but for everywhere in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The exam boards will release their results in the morning of this day, at 8am.

When should I arrive to get my results?

While exam boards will release the final grades at 8am, you may wish to wait a couple of hours to avoid the massive influx of students and parents.

You will need to find out from your sixth form or college as to when they will be opening their doors to allow you to pick up your grades.

When will the UCAS Hub website update?

UCAS, the central hub for students’ university applications, will be updated at 8am - the same time as the grades.

Despite this, accessing UCAS at 8am on results day is notoriously difficult due to the massive amounts of internet traffic it receives. You may be better off waiting until the web traffic has died down a little before attempting to access your application status.

It’s also worth noting that UCAS will not contain any of your actual A-Level results - you’ll still need to visit your school or college to collect them.

How can I appeal my results?

If you aren’t happy with the grades you got, you can make an appeal for them to be marked again.