With flowers blooming, the sun coming out and spring well and truly underway now is the time to refresh the home and leave behind signs of winter.

With people’s to do list often focusing on tasks like cleaning the oven, sorting out clothes and even repainting the walls, other things can be forgotten.

The Slumberdown Side Sleeper Pillow

While bedding gets washed regularly, duvets and pillows can be neglected which can lead to a build-up of dust mites and even lumpy filling. Bedding should be changed every two years and what better time than the annual spring clean?

Bedding expert Slumberdown is on hand with its top picks to refresh bedding for the summer months to make sure the whole family stays comfy all night long.

The Slumberdown Airstream Memory Cool Mattress Topper is 4.5cm thick and uses Airstream technology to create a breathable and significantly cooler feel. It’s a great solution for extending the life of a mattress and adding an extra layer of comfort.

The Airstream Memory Cool Mattress Topper is available from single to king and can be purchased online on Amazon.

Slumberdown Airstream Memory Cool Mattress Topper

RRP Single: £64.50, Double: £67.42, King size: £78.81

With over 75% of people preferring to sleep on their side1, side sleepers need the right firmness from their pillow to avoid any aches or pains. The Slumberdown Side Sleeper Pillow promises firmer support to alleviate pressure points that can develop in the neck and shoulders, providing support and comfort night after night.

The Side Sleeper Pillow is available to purchase online on Amazon.

RRP One pillow: £12.49

Long summer nights can feel endless for people who struggle to sleep in the heat. The 4.5 tog Slumberdown Summer Cool Duvet is unbelievably lightweight and also features a soft touch cover, perfect for anyone who likes to stay cool in bed.

The Summer Cool Duvet is available to purchase online and in-store from Argos.

RRP Single: £11, Double: £14, King: £18