Reader’s choice: What is the best way to spend a Sunday in Sheffield?

Over 300 readers had suggestions of how best to spend a Sunday in the city.

In suggestions from readers who are outdoorsy, sporty, or simply a bit hungry, there are options for everyone. Looking past the many suggestions to simply sleep the weekend away, here are our readers’ favourite ways to spend their Sundays in Sheffield.

Watching Sheffield Steeldogs

One of the most popular and impassioned answers was to see the Steeldogs play. The semi-professional ice hockey team, second team to the Steelers, has gained massive support regarding conflict with the English Ice Hockey Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 20 Star readers said watching the Steeldogs is the best way to spend a Sunday. One said: “All we want to do is watch our boys play hockey without politics, let dogs play”.

Jason Hewitt (left), pictured on the Ice Sheffield ice with former Sheffield Steelers' team-mates Liam Kirk (second left) and Rob Dowd (third left)

Heading to the Peak District

Just a stone’s throw from Sheffield, easily accessible on public transport, with endless choices of walks and activities out in nature - what’s not to love?

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor in the Peak District is certainly a challenge, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort.

Walking, cycling, running, climbing and even swimming are all on the list of options for outdoor activity lovers. We have also found out the best outdoor swimming locations and sunset spots, for anyone thinking of heading out this weekend.

Pubs and Sunday roasts

Understandably, a lot of suggestions were all about the food and drink. Some prefer to stay at home and cook, others are lucky enough to be cooked for, and most like to head out to a pub for a few drinks and a roast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Never is a few though, then Sunday dinner ends up being a takeaway instead,” said one commenter.

A whole array of suggestions were given for the best roast dinner in the city, the most popular of which we have shortlisted here.