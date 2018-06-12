Rain Rescue, Rotherham: Asking for public to help poor dog Tara

A South Yorkshire animal rescue charity is appealing to the public to help one of its longest staying residents that has known nothing but bad luck.

Rescue dog Tara has been at Rain Rescue animal shelter at Wickersley, Rotherham, since November of last year after being found homeless, cowering and terrified in the local stray kennels.

The rescue centre saved her and brought her into its care. Tara was suffering from a very painful ear infection and it took time for her to recover and learn to trust the team.

Rain Rescue’s deputy charity manager, Lauren Sanderson, said: “She’s very special to us all. Just as she was due to be spayed, she was suffering a phantom pregnancy.”

She added: “Common in dogs that have been bred from as she clearly had been, it was so sad to watch her nesting and feeling so glum. Then shortly after getting over that as we had her booked in for spay again our vet found mammary lumps. They were small, but needed to me removed.

“She underwent the operation at the same time as her spay and to say she felt rough is an understatement. The results were positive, we just needed to keep an eye on her. We thought medically her troubles were over.”

Sadly the kennel team identified last week that Tara’s lumps had returned and she was now facing major surgery to have a full mammary strip to fight the cancer.

“We all just feel so bad for her, she just cannot seem to catch a break,” said Lauren and added: “On top of all this, essentially she is homeless. Having to take Tara back to kennels after her surgery was just heartbreaking. She should have been recovering in the comfort of a loving home but sadly she just doesn’t seem to catch anyone’s attention.”

Tara is just one of more than 400 animals saved by the charity in last year, but she’s the only one still waiting to find her forever home. If you can give her or any of the other dogs and cats in their care a home please get in touch by emailing enquiries@rainrescue.co.uk or calling on 07725888207.

To make a donation send cash or cheques payable to ‘Rain Rescue’ to Summerfield Lodge, Annexe, Moat Lane, Rotherham, S66 1DZ – or text BARK22 £5 TO 70070.