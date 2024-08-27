Pretty Woman Sheffield: Famous Hollywood film to make Lyceum stage debut as a musical
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Starring Amber Davies (Back to the Future: The Musical, 9 to 5 the Musical) as Vivian Ward, Ore Oduba (The Rocky Horror Show, Strictly Come Dancing champion 2016) as Mr Thompson, plus Oliver Savile as Edward Lewis and Natalie Paris as Kit De Luca, the show is expected to prove popular.
Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.
Pretty Woman: The Musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.
Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’ which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time.
Pretty Woman: The Musical comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Monday 23 – Saturday 28 September.
Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.