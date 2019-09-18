Praise for these five Sheffield eateries from Michelin inspectors
The Michelin Guide 2020 winners have been announced, and five Sheffield restaurants have been recommended by inspectors.
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 10:49 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 15:18 pm
While no eatries in Sheffield have been given a Michelin star, one has been given a Bib Gourmand while four have been included on a list of places which have been recognised as offering quality food.
A Bib Gourmand, which is awarded to restaurants that offer excellent value for money, was handed to Jör o.
This is the second time the restaurant, which offers small plates and tasting menus and is based in the upcycled shipping containers on the ground floor of Krynkl in Kelham Island, has been awarded the Bib Gourmand.
There were also four city centre venues included in The Plate, a guide to non-starred eateries. They are The Old Vicarage, Juke & Lore, Brocco Kitchen and Rafters.