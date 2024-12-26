Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are more than a few residents in Rotherham celebrating in style this Christmas following last week’s People’s Postcode Lottery win.

Hundreds of people living in the “S65 3” area shared the People’s Postcode Lottery’s biggest ever prize pot last week, splitting £17.5m between them.

Hundreds of people in Rotherham’s ‘S36 3’ postcode opened cheques with worth tens of thousands of pounds last weekend following a £17.5m through the People’s Postcode Lottery. | National World

The ceremony at the Magna Science Centre on December 15 saw neighbours embrace and open their envelopes, with winnings ranging from £24,000 to £418,000 - and a huge claim by one mum-to-be of £836,114, which she immediately split with her parents.

It’s just the latest in a number of glittering prizes won in South Yorkshire in recent years.

Historically, Sheffield has been one of the luckiest cities in Britain for bagging the jackpot, with at least 70 new millionaires stepping forward since 1994.

Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg celebrate winning a £7,649,520 jackpot from the National Lottery at Bramall Lane football ground on January 25, 2000. They became renowned for giving away much of their fortune to many good causes. Barbara sadly died in 2018, aged 77 | Photo: PA

The best-known winners are the astoundingly generous Ray and Barbara Wragg, who won £7.6million in 2000 and gave away more than £5m of it to friends, family and charities.

Sadly, Barbara passed away in 2018 aged 77 – ever since, husband Ray has been fulfilling his wife’s wishes for him to live life to the fullest with their winnings.

Mr Wragg recounted what it was like to break the news to his boss the day after his win in 2000, saying: “When I told him I'd had a win, he said: 'That reminds me, I need to check my ticket.' I said 'don't bother Dave - I won the lot'.”

The couple went on a cruise after the win, which Mr Wragg said they “loved”.

Picture supplied by the National Lottery - Deana Sampson, Ray Wragg and Trish Emson, thee of Sheffield’s biggest ever winners.

Sheffield hairdresser Deana Sampson swapped her city council home for a luxury conversion in Baslow after scooping £5.4m. She had just £3.60 in her bank accounts when she matched her numbers in 1996. Her first purchase was a new pair of trainers.

In March 2018, a syndicate of 19 Sheffield couriers scooped themselves a £228,000 prize on the Euromillions jackpot, with each pocketing £12,000 a piece.

Pictured celebrating their National Lottery win in April 1999 are a six-strong syndicate from the Sheffield Transport Sports & Social Club at Meadowhead, Sheffield on top of an open-top Mainline bus. Pictured left to right are Filip Carpino, Graham Sanderson, Joe Angell, Derek Moore, David Bingham and Jack Whitehead | Photo: Steve Ellis

Syndicate leader Craig Davison said at the time the win was “a dream”, and thought he was “seeing things” when his numbers came up.

And in 2007, lucky checkout girl Karen Child, from Derbyshire, cashed in a £8.4m prize, affording her a ‘dream wedding’ that summer.

Retired miner Peter Brown from Sheffield won £1,284,612 in July 2002. Sadly, his wife Hazel died just a few months before the big win and he said no amount of money could make up for that loss | Photo: Andrew Partridge

Retired miner Peter Brown from Sheffield won £1,284,612 in July 2002. Sadly, his wife Hazel died just a few months before the big win. He famously said no amount of money could make ever up for her loss.

Andrew Perkins, 25, of Sheffield, celebrated at Hillsborough Stadium after winning £1,150,000 in the EuroMillions Mega draw on in March 2015.

The National Lottery turned 30 in November 2024 and has changed a number of lives in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

There have been 636 seven-figure winners in Yorkshire - just over nine per cent of all millionaire winners.

They say you have to be ‘in it to win it’ and over the last three decades, South Yorkshire has done exactly that.