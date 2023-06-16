Popular Sheffield restaurant unveils new summer menu

A popular Sheffield bar and restaurant has unveiled a new menu just in time for summer.

The Furnace in the city centre is giving customers the opportunity to explore brand new dishes, crafted by in-house chefs, alongside innovative cocktails.

Guests can start the day with speciality coffees (£3.25) such as Matcha with green tea and vanilla or Pink Velvet with beetroot and orange zest, or sit down to an easy-going brunch (priced between £8.50 and £12) of classic dishes such as eggs benedict and smashed avocado and field mushroom on sourdough.

Small plates like spicy garlic Gambas Pil Pil (£9.50), creamy Burrata with tomato and basil (£9.50) and Arancini with mozzarella and pea and watercress puree (£7) promise to arouse the appetite, whilst sharing charcuterie, cheese and deli plates (£10) are great to share as a starter or as a lighter lunch for one.

The new Furnace grill concept allows guests to have it their way, choosing from a selection of grilled skewers including Lemongrass Beef and Ginger Soy Salmon, and side dishes such as coconut rice and giant couscous salad, all served with an accompanying sauce to drizzle. Grill plates cost £16.50, with additional extras available.

New lighter mains include chicken or sweet potato Katsu Curry (£15.50) and Superfood Salad with falafel, red chicory, grapefruit, couscous, houmous and roasted chickpeas (£15).

Vegan diners can also choose from a growing menu of options, with over 35% of dishes being suitable, including mushroom Satay Skewers, with Asian slaw and peanuts (£8) and Asparagus and Pea Pasta Twists, with pangrattato and truffle oil (£15).

The venue is also launching a new outdoor pizza menu, for those wanting to snack whilst drinking on the terrace. Baked in the pizza oven, slow-proved, hand stretched dough is finished with house tomato sauce, Fior de Latte and classic toppings such as ham and mushroom, pepperoni, roasted veg and goats cheese with pesto.

Fore those with a sweet tooth you can indulge in the new Salted Caramel Butterscotch Brownie with vanilla ice cream and crushed honeycomb (£7). For something fresher, try the pineapple, kiwi and melon Fruit Kebab, glazed with coconut sugar and served with a melted chocolate dip (£7).

Sundays will see the venue serving up classic roast dinners, with maple glazed carrots, roast potatoes, minted greens with almonds and gravy on the side (£18 for one course, £23.50 for two or £28.50 for three).

Guests can also head for drinks at the bar whilst enjoying the sounds of The Furnace’s DJ. The newly curated cocktail menu is split into three sections; Signatures, Cooling ‘to sip in the glow of daylight’ and Warming ‘to enjoy as the day grows dark’.

Standouts include All the Works (£9.25), with Ramsbury vodka, PX sherry, Big Tom tomato, celery salt, tabasco, Henderson’s relish and bacon, Blooming Rhubarb (£8.50), with Portobello Road Gin, rhubarb, ginger ale and raspberry, and Cocoa Cream (£8.25) with Portobello Road vanilla vodka, Baileys and white chocolate liqueur.

Non-alcoholic cocktails (all £5.50) include The Furnace Lemonade with Seville orange marmalade, elderflower, citrus and soda, Forest Spritz with Everleaf Forest and Indian tonic and Sakura Riviera with Everleaf Mountain, citrus foam and lychee.