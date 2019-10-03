The popular Sheffield restaurant named as one of the UK's top 50 vegan restaurants
A Sheffield restaurant has earned the prestigious award of being named among the the UK’s top vegan places to eat.
Vegan food is fast becoming one of the most popular choices for customers in Sheffield with many restaurants focusing solely on the cuisine.
Humpit, Just Falafs and Sunshine Deli all focus on vegan food with Blue Moon Cafe, Pom Kitchen and Dana Cafe offering vegetarian dishes.
But one restaurant in Sheffield has been chosen above the rest for its vegan delights after being included in the UK’s Top 50 Vegan restaurants list.
GoHen chose Church – Temple of Fun to be part of their excluisve list, picking it based on its food, service, ethical practice and experience in general.
They said: “This isn’t just about food, The Church is one of the coolest spaces we’ve seen (and we see thousands of bars and diners).
“It’s packed with iconography, arcade games, old school games, Playstations, pool table, on top of all that it serves vegan drinks and cocktails and an exceptionally good menu. One of our favourite venues of the decade!”
Make No Bones operates inside of Church after moving from their Chesterfield Road home in June 2018.
The restaurant offers a Saints and Sinners menu where diners can find ‘saintly light bites and sinful treats’ as well as new dishes and old favourites.
Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes opened the venue in the historic Rutland Works in July, promising ‘live music, tattoos, retro games and South American religious iconography’.