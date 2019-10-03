The popular Sheffield restaurant named as one of the UK's top 50 vegan eateries
A Sheffield restaurant has been named as one of the UK’s top places to eat for vegans.
Vegan food is fast becoming one of the most popular choices for customers in Sheffield with many restaurants focusing solely on the cuisine, which is free from meat, dairy and other animal products.
Humpit, Just Falafs and Sunshine Deli all focus on vegan food with Blue Moon Cafe, Pom Kitchen and Dana Cafe offering vegetarian dishes.
But one restaurant in Sheffield has been chosen above the rest for its vegan delights after being included in the UK’s Top 50 Vegan restaurants list.
The website GoHen chose Church – Temple of Fun in Neepsend as part of its list, based on its food, service, ethical practice and the experience of eating there in general.
They said: “This isn’t just about food, The Church is one of the coolest spaces we’ve seen – and we see thousands of bars and diners.
“It’s packed with iconography, arcade games, old school games, Playstations, pool table, on top of all that it serves vegan drinks and cocktails and an exceptionally good menu. One of our favourite venues of the decade.”
Make No Bones operates inside Church after moving from its old Chesterfield Road home in June 2018.
The restaurant offers a Saints and Sinners menu where diners can find ‘saintly light bites and sinful treats’ as well as new dishes and old favourites.
Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes opened Church in the historic Rutland Works in July, promising ‘live music, tattoos, retro games and South American religious iconography’.