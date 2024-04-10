"He had nowhere to go" - Helping Yorkshire Poundies issues plea for new home for cute rescue dog

Sweep has been taken in by a rescue shelter following his owner’s death
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This cute little dog has found himself in a rescue shelter following the death of his owner.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Rotherham, who said he had “nowhere to go”.

Rescue dog Sweep is in need of a new homeRescue dog Sweep is in need of a new home
Rescue dog Sweep is in need of a new home

In a Facebook post the charity said: “Poor little Sweep has just had to come into our care. He was found (after) his owner had sadly passed away, and Sweep had nowhere to go.

“According to his microchip, Sweep is six years old. He’s an absolute sweetheart who loves to sit on your knee and have cuddles

“He’s so well behaved and has clearly been very loved. We need your help to get this little boy back into a loving home ASAP.”

Contact Helping Yorkshire Poundies via its website or Facebook page.

Related topics:Pets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.