This cute little dog has found himself in a rescue shelter following the death of his owner.

He is being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Rotherham, who said he had “nowhere to go”.

Rescue dog Sweep is in need of a new home

In a Facebook post the charity said: “Poor little Sweep has just had to come into our care. He was found (after) his owner had sadly passed away, and Sweep had nowhere to go.

“According to his microchip, Sweep is six years old. He’s an absolute sweetheart who loves to sit on your knee and have cuddles

“He’s so well behaved and has clearly been very loved. We need your help to get this little boy back into a loving home ASAP.”