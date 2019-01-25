Plans for Stannington Carnival 2019 begin with committee meeting    

Planning has started for 2019's Stannington Carnival with organisers looking to build on the event's past successes

The aim is to keep it in the forefront of local family and community activities. As in all years, more volunteers are needed to help make this fun event even more of a success. With lots of attractions for all ages and several hours of arena entertainments, the carnival is very popular with local families from the whole district and it attracts a wide range of trade and community activity stalls. Stannington Carnival raises funds for local non-profit groups and projects. Anyone interested in getting involved should visit the website at stanningtoncarnival.wixsite.com/scoff or contact stanningtoncarnival@gmail.com email.