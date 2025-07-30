An obese hamster has begun her weight loss journey at Blue Cross and she is now looking for a new home to continue her diet and exercise regime until she reaches her target weight.

Angel Delight, aged one-year-and-two-months, tipped the scales at a whopping 74 grams when she arrived at the Blue Cross Rehoming, Advice and Behaviour Unit (RABU) in Sheffield in May.

This is double the ideal weight for a female dwarf hamster.

Angel Delight is a huge hamster, double the weight of the average female dwarf hamster | Blue Cross

The team at Blue Cross Sheffield believe she reached this size after being fed a diet of guinea pig food, paired with a lack of space to exercise.

Luckily, she has been located to a foster home with a more suitable enclosure, with space for the chubster to burrow, and enjoy enrichment activities like her exercise wheel.

‘Angel Delight’ is also on a very strict diet of good quality hamster-specific mix, and very occasional treats of fruit and vegetables.

The charity say she is now down to 57 grams, and should reach her target weight of 45 grams with continued diet and exercise.

The team at Blue Cross say that with her weight loss, has come a newfound confidence and energy from the furball.

Meera Jethwa, Animal Welfare Assistant at Blue Cross in Sheffield, said: “She loves to burrow deep into her bedding, explore tunnels and hideouts, and zoom away on her exercise wheel.

She’s a busy little explorer” | Blue Cross

“She’s a busy little explorer who needs plenty of enrichment to stay happy and healthy. She adores popping in and out of her tunnels and has benefited from having daily supervised access to her very own playpen filled with toys and games.

“She is so lovely! We've been doing gentle handling with her also. It's been amazing watching her learn how to be a hamster and enjoy her enrichment, suitable diet and good accommodation.”

Angel Delight is now up for adoption and looking for a home where she can continue to have plenty of exercise and fun to help her reach her target weight and enjoy a bright future.

To find out more about rehoming her visit www.bluecross.org.uk or contact the centre on 0300 777 1851 or [email protected].

The centre is also open for drop ins any day except Wednesday between 2pm and 4pm.

With the increasing demand for Blue Cross pet welfare services, the charity needs the support of animal lovers to continue its work helping pets and their people.

There are multiple ways to help. You can donate to keep rehoming and vet services running, or fundraise for Blue Cross. Foster a pet while it waits for a new home, or volunteer at a pet food bank.

You can also support campaigns for better pet welfare.