Watch: How to keep your dog cool on a hot summer's day during this week's UK mini-heatwave

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 24th Jun 2024, 08:41 BST
If you think it’s hot outside, trying walking on concrete in your bare feet - that’s how it is for dogs, anyway.

Sheffield and England are in for a four-day mini heatwave this week with temperatures set to reach as high as 27C in the Steel City on Tuesday.

High temperatures pose a risk to dogs in particular as they may struggle to cool off without our help.

As well as this, baking temperatures can make stepping on pavement on their daily walks a painful experience.

But not to worry. In the video above, the team from Thornberry Animal Sanctuary explains how to help your four-legged friend stay cool during the high heat this week.

