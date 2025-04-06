Watch: Friendly sunbathing seal 'winks' at Sheffield family on trip to Scarborough beach
Sheffield man Nathan Gornall and his family captured this wonderful video on a trip to the North Yorkshire seaside on Thursday (April 3, 2025).
In a rare moment fit for a nature documentary, the seal, undeterred by his human onlookers, hops out of the ocean and throws a charming ‘wink’ at Nathan as he films.
The blubbery visitor then scooches up the shore, rests its head on a rock and settles down for a nap in the sun.
Nathan, 42, from the S2 area, told The Star: “ It was amazing seeing this wonderful creature just sunbathing, as I’ve only seen these on nature programs on TV.
“It was a lovely sunny day. We’ve never seen a seal in the wild so seeing this baby was absolutely beautiful.
“The family couldn’t believe what we had witnessed - it’s one of those ‘had to be there’ moments.”
