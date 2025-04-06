Watch: Friendly sunbathing seal 'winks' at Sheffield family on trip to Scarborough beach

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Apr 2025, 06:05 BST
Watch as this friendly seal hauls itself out of the sea in Scarborough before ‘winking’ at the camera and settling down for a snooze.

Sheffield man Nathan Gornall and his family captured this wonderful video on a trip to the North Yorkshire seaside on Thursday (April 3, 2025).

In a rare moment fit for a nature documentary, the seal, undeterred by his human onlookers, hops out of the ocean and throws a charming ‘wink’ at Nathan as he films.

The blubbery visitor then scooches up the shore, rests its head on a rock and settles down for a nap in the sun.

Nathan, 42, from the S2 area, told The Star: “ It was amazing seeing this wonderful creature just sunbathing, as I’ve only seen these on nature programs on TV.

“It was a lovely sunny day. We’ve never seen a seal in the wild so seeing this baby was absolutely beautiful.

“The family couldn’t believe what we had witnessed - it’s one of those ‘had to be there’ moments.”

Watch the clip above.

Related topics:SealScarboroughSheffieldSeasideVideo

