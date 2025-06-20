WATCH: Blue Cross in Sheffield issue advice on how to look after pets in hot weather
Katy, from the Blue Cross in Sheffield, highlights some of the main issues for pets in hot weather in a video shared with The Star.
She gives three main pieces of advice, and reveals the type of pet most likely to suffer in the heat.
“One of the most important things is to make sure that all pets have enough water,” she said.
She also adds that exercise should only be saved for the coolest parts of the day.
“You should also avoid strenuous activity like chasing balls,” Katy added.
She suggests finding a cool area when carrying out training.
Katy emphasises that all animals - including dogs, guinea pigs, hamsters and cats - need a cool area to relax.
Her number one piece of advice was to make sure no pets are left in a car.
“Never leave any pets in a car, even for a short period of time,” Katy said.
The video also reveals the type of pets that need some extra care in the hot weather.
“Flat faced pets like Pugs really struggle in the heat and find it especially difficult to regulate their temperature,” Katy explained.
“It’s important to keep a close eye on those and even when it’s not too hot, they can still struggle quite significantly.”