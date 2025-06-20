With temperatures in Sheffield set to reach 31C tomorrow, an animal charity has issued advice to pet owners on how to care for their animals in the heat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katy, from the Blue Cross in Sheffield, highlights some of the main issues for pets in hot weather in a video shared with The Star.

She gives three main pieces of advice, and reveals the type of pet most likely to suffer in the heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff members outside Blue Cross, Sheffield | Dean Atkins

“One of the most important things is to make sure that all pets have enough water,” she said.

She also adds that exercise should only be saved for the coolest parts of the day.

“You should also avoid strenuous activity like chasing balls,” Katy added.

She suggests finding a cool area when carrying out training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katy emphasises that all animals - including dogs, guinea pigs, hamsters and cats - need a cool area to relax.

Her number one piece of advice was to make sure no pets are left in a car.

“Never leave any pets in a car, even for a short period of time,” Katy said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video also reveals the type of pets that need some extra care in the hot weather.

“Flat faced pets like Pugs really struggle in the heat and find it especially difficult to regulate their temperature,” Katy explained.

“It’s important to keep a close eye on those and even when it’s not too hot, they can still struggle quite significantly.”