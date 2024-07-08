South Yorkshire police dog described as 'Ferrari of the dog world' wins annual award
PD Reggie, a General-Purpose dog, was one of the 17 award winners during South Yorkshire Police (SYP)’s annual force awards last week.
Recognising the winners and nominees, Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: “Every day I am incredibly proud of what you all do to provide the public with such a high standard of service.
“It is an immense privilege to share this evening with you and I give my personal thanks to each of you for all your hard work.”
CC Poultney also expressed how our officers and staff could not flourish in their roles without the support of their families. She added: “The support you receive at home enables you to do what you do.
“Thank you to all your families and loved ones for the support they give you.”
PC Matt Newell from SYP’s Operational Support Unit was given ‘Police Officer of the Year’ following his dedicated planning of over 100 football matches and 60 protests since October 2023.
The Ecclesfield-based E-Rota response offers were awarded ‘Team of the Year’ for their united efforts responding to multiple traumatic emergency calls.
Barnsley PCs Adam Morton and Ben Child, who saved the life of a woman who had jumped into a canal, were award the Royal Humane Society Award. The pair were applauded by their colleagues for their testament and bravery.
