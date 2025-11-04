South Yorkshire animal lovers urged to help disabled puppy abandoned in box on remote lane
Pumpkin was found on Halloween down a remote lane in Doncaster, wet, shivering, frightened and huddled in a box, according to Mayflower Animal Sanctuary.
She was found to have a deformity to both back legs and pulls herself along on her tummy. She will require operations and physiotherapy to enable her to walk and “have the life she has been cruelly denied.”
In a post on its Facebook page, Mayflower says the cost will be in the region of £4,000.
It adds: “Pumpkin is just five weeks old and should still be with her mum.
“Someone made the decision to leave her where it was unlikely she would be found - why?
“Pumpkin has a severe congenital condition. This deformity to both her back legs means Pumpkin cannot stand or walk. Her legs are splayed to the sides and she is pulling herself along, lying flat on her tummy.
“She will require ongoing surgery as soon as possible, to fix the problem and enable her to stand, walk and have the life she has been cruelly denied.
“Please consider a donation to ‘Pumpkin’s Purse’and help us give this puppy her surgery and with it quality of life.”
Donations can be made through Mayflower Animal Sanctuary’s Facebook page.