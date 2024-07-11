***EMBARGO JULY 12 00:01AM***

The University of Sheffield is celebrating the success of its resident peregrine falcons, with three new chicks now having flown the nest, making the total number of birds raised on site to 34.

Sheffield emerged as a vital centre for Peregrine Falcon recovery in the UK since the installation of its dedicated nest platform at St George’s Church Tower on campus in 2012.

Since the initial breeding pair, the first in urban Yorkshire, raised two chicks that year, the nest platform has become a cornerstone of Sheffield's Peregrine colony.

And, the entire time, the falcons have been watched by thousands of fans through a live webcam.

Even after a temporary setback in 2019, when the previous female was ousted from the nest and the eggs were lost, the new resident breeding pair has consistently produced clutches, with this year’s new chicks a total of 34 Peregrine Falcons have now successfully fledged from this one nest.

The impact of Sheffield's Peregrines extends far beyond the city limits. One of the 2014 fledgling chicks found a new home at Wakefield Cathedral, where it has fathered an impressive 32 chicks since 2015. These ‘grandchildren’ of Sheffield have been spotted in locations as diverse as County Durham and Cambridgeshire, raising hopes for establishing new breeding populations.

This amazing success story highlights the potential for urban environments to support thriving Peregrine populations. The University of Sheffield, through its nest box initiative and live portal access, has played a crucial role in promoting public interest and conservation efforts. The blog has had almost 4,000 visits already this year, with viewers from as far as South Africa, Australia and Finland.

Chris Greenwood, a member of the Sheffield Bird Study Group Committee, said: "I firmly believe that, for those in the know, the view from the webcams has become an iconic view of the Sheffield skyline. We've even had students claim that their interaction with the Webcams and Blog have been partial inspiration for choosing Sheffield as a destination!

“With continued monitoring and support, these majestic birds can continue their soaring success story, inspiring future generations and enriching the natural tapestry of our cities."

Peregrine falcons and other birds of prey are welcome residents in cities. They keep the urban ecosystem balanced, and their presence even shows a city's healthy environment. It is reasons such as this that Sheffield consistently makes efforts to increase biodiversity on campus. In 2023, the University launched its updated Biodiversity Action Plan, which identifies opportunities to protect and enhance the biodiversity value of our green space, and fits within the context of national, regional and local action plans.

The plan also aims to maximise the ecological value of the university’s green space for the benefit of a wide range of flora and fauna, whilst at the same time retaining its functional value.

1 . Peregrine Falcon chicks These photos by Chris Greenwood and the Sheffield Bird Study Group show the latest peregrine falcon chicks raised by the University of Sheffield. | Chris Greenwood, Sheffield Bird Study Group Photo Sales

2 . Recovering population The University of Sheffield has seen 34 Peregrine Falcon chicks fly the nest since setting up a nesting platform in 2012 in a bid to increase the rare bird's population numbers. | Chris Greenwood, Sheffield Bird Study Group Photo Sales

3 . Live on camera The success of the chicks has been followed by thousands online by virtue of a live webcam in the nest. See the story above for a link to the webcam. | Chris Greenwood, Sheffield Bird Study Group Photo Sales