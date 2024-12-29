Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An adorable litter of puppies born in South Yorkshire on Boxing Day urgently need help to give them the best start in life.

Elsa gave birth to eight puppies at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in North Anston on Thursday, December 26.

She sadly lost two - one of whom was still-born, with the other being too weak to survive.

Elsa with her adorable puppies who were born at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary on Boxing Day | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

But six babies survived and are doing well, and the charity has issued an urgent appeal for help.

Elsa was the third dog the animal sanctuary is caring for to give birth within a week and it has said it is in ‘desperate’ need of puppy food for the coming weeks.

“Lactating dogs need puppy food and with 19 newborns and more on the way we are going to be getting through lots of food and puppy pads,” the charity said.

“If you can help please consider donating via our website or dropping some puppy food in one of our supermarket collection bins or at the sanctuary. Our donation drop off times are between 11am and 3pm.

“Thank you for your continued support, it is greatly appreciated.”