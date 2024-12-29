Sheffield puppies: Urgent appeal to help puppies born at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary on Boxing Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Elsa gave birth to eight puppies at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in North Anston on Thursday, December 26.
She sadly lost two - one of whom was still-born, with the other being too weak to survive.
But six babies survived and are doing well, and the charity has issued an urgent appeal for help.
Elsa was the third dog the animal sanctuary is caring for to give birth within a week and it has said it is in ‘desperate’ need of puppy food for the coming weeks.
“Lactating dogs need puppy food and with 19 newborns and more on the way we are going to be getting through lots of food and puppy pads,” the charity said.
“If you can help please consider donating via our website or dropping some puppy food in one of our supermarket collection bins or at the sanctuary. Our donation drop off times are between 11am and 3pm.
“Thank you for your continued support, it is greatly appreciated.”
To donate, visit: https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/make-a-donation/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.