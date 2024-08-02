Sheffield dogs: Outpouring of love for 'broken, scared' Simba who was 'deliberately locked in room for a week'
A South Yorkshire-based rescue charity is sharing the story of a dog left “scared and broken” by abuse - but is in good hands now.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies says they have come in to care of Simba, a “very broken, scared and shut down boy - very skinny and crawling with fleas,” who is around six years old.
“We don’t know much of Simba’s past, or even his age (we suspect he’s around 5-6 judging by his teeth), but we do know his recent past has been absolutely awful,” the Rotherham-based charity wrote on its Facebook page.
“We can’t go into full details, but poor Simba was left alone for almost a week in a property - deliberately locked in a room with the door wedged shut with a broom.
“He cowers at being touched, his tail hasn’t come out from under his tummy yet and he was too scared to even creep into his bed - choosing the floor instead.”
The charity shared Simba’s story as part of an appeal for donations for his care, which reportedly has raised £1,200 from over 100 people in 16 hours.
HYP say despite his nerves, Simba is “ravenous” and is on the road to building his strength back up.
The charity wrote to supporters: “Thank you for supporting us, we’re so grateful to be able to help sweet Simba when he needed it the most.”
