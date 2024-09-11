A French bulldog called Gary has days to find a foster home due to breathing issues which come from him being so stressed in kennels.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies in Rotherham say the appeal “could not be more urgent” after they received no offers of fostering after their first appeal.

They say they must find him a home by this Friday.

In a post on social media, they said: “He found himself in our local stray pound in a bit of a pickle so we stepped in to help him.

“We moved him into a very temporary home, but we now urgently need a foster home for him (which can lead to a permanent home) as he cannot come back into kennels for his health and mental wellbeing.”

Gary’s breathing is seriously affected by the stress he experiences in a kennel.

He is eight years old, and has recently had an ear infection treated and been neutered.

The shelter describe him as people-friendly, gorgeous, cheeky, and a typical chatty Frenchie.

They added: “This really is super super urgent that we find him a foster home - we have a matter of days!”

Gary cannot live with other dogs, but is fine with other dogs when he is out and about.

Contact HYPS if you can help give Gary a home.